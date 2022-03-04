Momo Cafe, a newly opened restaurant at 124 South River Road, serves desserts like Bingsoo, a Korean shaved ice dessert.
Grace Alleman, a sophomore in the College of Agriculture said the food was “surprisingly good.”
Alleman found out about the place through social media and “always wanted to try it.”
“I like the growing influence of Asian cuisine (in West Lafayette),” she said. “Bingsoo is also something different from the usual desert places here.
“It’s definitely unique,” she said.
Helena Ho, a freshman in Krannert said she "will be coming back.”