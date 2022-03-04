New Asian dessert cafe, Oreo bingsoo.jpg

The Oreo bingsoo, made with crushed Oreos on ice cream, ice and a sweet surprise, is one of the more popular dishes.

 Maya Iyer | Staff Photographer

Momo Cafe, a newly opened restaurant at 124 South River Road, serves desserts like Bingsoo, a Korean shaved ice dessert.

New Asian dessert cafe, more tables.jpg

Momo's is open all week, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Grace Alleman, a sophomore in the College of Agriculture said the food was “surprisingly good.”

New Asian dessert cafe, students share food.jpg

Riya Agarwal, a computer science major, (left) and Vikas Sriniasa discuss schoolwork over food.

Alleman found out about the place through social media and “always wanted to try it.”

New Asian dessert cafe, Strawberry Bingsoo.jpg

The Strawberry Bingsoo, is made of ice cream with strawberries, shaved ice and strawberry sauce.

“I like the growing influence of Asian cuisine (in West Lafayette),” she said. “Bingsoo is also something different from the usual desert places here.

“It’s definitely unique,” she said.

New Asian dessert cafe, students eating food.jpg

Daniel Lu, a computer science and visual communications design major, and Bengisu Cuneyit, computer science major, eat food while socializing. 

Helena Ho, a freshman in Krannert said she "will be coming back.”

