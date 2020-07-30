Devonte Allen, 24, was charged Thursday with a level 6 felony after allegedly allowing a 3-year-old to wander into the street, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Lafayette police officers Keith Earnest and Samuel Gawaluck responded to reports of a found child in Chauncey Court about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, per the affidavit.
A woman at the scene reportedly told the officers she had run into the street to prevent a young girl from being hit by a car, the document reads.
The girl told officers where she lived and led officers into the house through an open back door.
Allen, who "appeared to be drowsy and had slurred speech," was found inside the house, per the document, and he told officers the 3-year-old was under his care while the her mother was at work.
When asked if he was under the influence, Allen admitted to "consuming alcohol and marijuana earlier that day," the affidavit reads.
Allen was charged with one count of neglect of a dependent and, as of Thursday afternoon, is still in the Tippecanoe County jail on a $500 cash bond.