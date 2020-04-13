Though the state reported smaller numbers of new cases of the coronavirus Monday, Indiana State Health Administrator Kris Box said that could be due to lower reporting or batch reporting from hospitals over the weekend.
"I expect to see those numbers go up," Box said.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb agreed.
"We're still in the woods," Holcomb said during his daily press conference.
Still, Box shared some positive news as the conference continued.
"We still have about 44% of our ICU beds that are available," she said.
Box pointed out that though the surge hasn't hit Indiana yet, new models have indicated that it may be later than initially expected, partially due to the positive effects of social distancing.
"What this also means is that we can't relax our guard," she said.
The surge was initially predicted to occur as early as this week, but now Box said that could potentially occur around the end of April, starting first in Marion County.
Beyond updates from the ISDH, Indiana Economic Development Secretary Jim Schellinger and Chief of Staff Luke Bosso said Hoosier businesses have risen to the call to provide personal protective equipment for hospitals.
Bosso said many Indiana businesses have stepped up to change their manufacturing lines to now create PPE such as gowns, masks and face guards.
"You can't keep Hoosiers down," Schellinger said.