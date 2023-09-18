The attorneys of Richard Allen, the man accused of murdering teenagers Liberty German and Abigail Williams in Delphi, Indiana, are now claiming cult involvement in the teenagers' 2017 deaths, which they say may have been a sacrifice to a pagan god.
According to court documents filed Monday, the attorneys say German and Williams were "ritualistically sacrificed" by cultists.
A 136-page document, which has since apparently been sealed by the court, reportedly informs the judge about details of the crime scene near the Monon High Bridge, including "runes" on the girls' bodies and painted on nearby trees in German's blood.
As of Monday, authorities have not released pictures or details about the crime scene to the public, including any indication of pagan symbols. But in court documents, Allen's attorneys reportedly claim an unnamed police officer said soon after the discovery of the girls' bodies that their deaths seemed to "border on almost a satanic type of worshipping, sacrifice," WLFI-TV reported.
Allen, who was arrested on Oct. 26 after a lengthy investigation, faces two counts of murder.
The attorneys claim a lengthy report from the FBI was made available to the defense in May, supposedly detailing potential cultist involvement in the killings.
On a list of evidence the attorneys filed Monday, crime scene photos supposedly show runes painted on trees, sticks forming runes on the ground, and pictures of men wearing antlers with similar antlers found at the crime scene.
Instead, attorneys point at another man as a potential suspect and member of the supposed cult. The man, who appears to be a Logansport resident, supposedly posted pictures of "half dead women" and "strange symbols made out of tree branches" on his Facebook page, the attorneys claim.
The filing supposedly says the man knew private details about the crime scene independently of police, an Indianapolis TV station reported.
Also entered into evidence are photos supposedly taken from the man's Facebook page, including a painting of a naked man hanging from a pagan "world tree" and tattoos of pagan runes on the suspect's body.
On his Facebook page, the other man reportedly posted a picture of a rune tattooed on his hand, which the attorneys claim is also visible at the crime scene.
According to local media, the attorneys say in their report the man's son had "dated" Abigail before her death.
The filing claims another man, also supposedly a member of the same cult, was the subject of a tip to investigators just two days before the girls' bodies were found.
As he awaits trial, Allen's attorneys claim the alleged killer has faced unfair treatment while in custody, including physical and verbal abuse from other inmates and guards, as a result of cult infiltration of the prison system.
In a motion obtained by the Exponent, Allen's attorneys claim several guards in the jail are members of the cult and have retaliated against Allen, including "leading him on a leash."
The attorneys themselves claim to have witnessed several guards wearing Odinistic and pagan patches on their uniforms, while noting a lack of "references by law enforcement to possible Odinistic ties (to the deaths) throughout the six years of investigation," which they claim shows a pattern of authorities ignoring potential cult involvement.
In their Monday motion, the attorneys cite a report from the Southern Poverty Law Center detailing the supposed rise of paganism in the prison system.
On Aug. 23, an unnamed state trooper reportedly told attorney Bradley Rozzi he was aware of an "evil side of Odinism operating within the prison systems in Indiana," according to the motion.
Allen's attorneys are again asking the judge to move Allen from Westville Correctional Facility, saying as long as he remains in custody he will be at the mercy of supposed pagan inmates and guards.
Allen's trial is set to begin Jan. 8.