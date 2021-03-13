An Indiana State Police trooper spotted the driver of a 2005 Saturn Vue and tried to stop him for speeding about 7 p.m. Friday when the driver allegedly sped up and headed west on Veterans Memorial Parkway.
Police say 26-year-old James Cook of Lafayette turned south on 9th Street and wended through a neighborhood when he attempted to turn onto another street before crashing into a brick wall.
Trooper Mason Wiley was able to safely take Cook into custody, according to police, and discovered Cook had an active warrant for his arrest out of Clinton County for burglary. Troopers also allegedly found a controlled substance in the vehicle.
Cook, who was uninjured in the crash, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement, drug possession, aggressive and reckless driving, and criminal mischief. He is in the Tippecanoe County Jail on $500 bond.