Indiana State Police are investigating an incident where a dump truck rolled over a man who was working underneath it Thursday along Interstate 465 in Indianapolis.
First responders found a severely injured and unresponsive man lying on the shoulder of the road, police said in a news release. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Preliminary investigation crash reconstructionists have determined the dump truck had become disabled on the side of I-465 eastbound near the 3.3 mile marker, according to a news release. A mechanic arrived to assist and was working on the dump truck when it began to roll, trapping the mechanic between the rear tandem wheels and rolling over him. There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.
The deceased man was identified as 23-year-old Lane S. Grant of Greenville, Indiana.
The eastbound lanes of I-465 were restricted during the investigation for nearly four hours.