A Toyota Camry reportedly crashed into a Ford Explorer on Sagamore Parkway on Thursday night and caused it to roll over, leaving a passenger with minor injuries.
After running a red light driving west on Sagamore Parkway, Dailin Franco-Garcia, 25, struck a car driven by Hugh Johnson, 46, that was turning north onto North Salisbury Street, WLPD Capt. Ferguson said in an email.
“The Camry struck the Explorer on the passenger side, causing the Explorer to roll over,” Ferguson said.
The passenger, Shanna Johnson, 39, sustained minor injuries that were treated at the scene, he said.
The intersection with Salisbury Street shut down at 7:35 p.m. and was open again about 8 p.m., according to PUPD dispatch logs.
Franco-Garcia was unlicensed and uninsured, Ferguson said, and the Tippecanoe County prosecutor’s office is reviewing the case.