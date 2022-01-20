The Governor’s Public Health Commission discussed the changes in Indiana’s medical infrastructure and the public’s perception of the medical field caused by COVID-19, on Thursday.
A major development discussed during the meeting was how the pandemic vastly improved data collection methods across the country, but especially in Indiana.
An anecdote by Chief Medical Officer of the Indiana Department of Health, Lindsey Weaver, showed the Indiana COVID-19 dashboard going from outdated and lacking in information to being filled with up to date information on new cases, vaccinations, and testing sites.
Despite the strides made, commission members said they were concerned about the pandemic’s effects in the future of the medical field.
“Local health departments have been vilified, threatened, stripped of some of our most important powers and tools,” said Mindy Waldron, Allen County Public Health Administrator. “Speaking personally, COVID-19 related issues and actions (that) we’ve been required to employ have forever changed how some of my elected officials view me and public health as a whole.”
The commission also highlighted the decrease of workers in healthcare during the pandemic.
“It’ll take us around five years to get back to 75% of the workforce in healthcare before the pandemic, and I think that’s probably optimistic,” said Brian Tabor, President of the Indiana Hospital Association.
This comes after the Indiana state legislature proposed a bill that attempted to loosen Indiana’s regulations on nursing education programs. The Community Health Network reported to the legislative committee that there were 5,000 nurses in central Indiana and nearly 4,000 nursing job openings across the state.
This factored in with the already crowded hospitals due to the explosion of Omicron cases is putting hospitals in a dangerous position according to the commission.