A 23-year-old West Lafayette man is charged with intimidation after threatening a 19-year-old woman that he would "blow her brains out" early Friday morning, according to police and court records.
A probable cause affidavit filed Friday said they started arguing about 2 a.m. today at the residence they share in the 3300 block of Hopkins Drive in West Lafayette. During the argument, Colton James Brown allegedly took a handgun from the kitchen, entered another room and closed the door.
Police received a call from the victim at almost 2:30 a.m., telling them she was in a bedroom while Colton James Brown had a handgun. The woman told police "He tried to bring a girl over for sexual intercourse, she told him no and to leave, so he pushed her and said he would 'blow her brains out,'" according to dispatch records.
The woman was eventually able to escape the house, according to dispatch records, and was able to drive to a nearby church.
Tippecanoe County police arrested Brown, who is charged with a felony count of intimidation.
As of Friday afternoon, he is in the Tippecanoe County Jail on $5,000 bond.