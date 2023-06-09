A West Lafayette man reportedly pointed a shotgun at his girlfriend and told her she was worthless after she got home from work about 10:30 or 11 p.m. Wednesday.
Herbert Willis Jr. was at their home in the 3400 block of Woodmar Court in West Lafayette and, after yelling at his girlfriend and pointing the shotgun at her, hit her with the butt of it, causing a protrusion on her head, a probable cause affidavit filed Friday afternoon said.
Throughout the night, the 46-year-old reportedly grabbed the victim by the throat with one hand and squeezed, causing her an inability to breathe until he let go.
The victim told Willis she wanted to call police, and in response, Willis allegedly elbowed her in the face and caused a cut on her lip, the affidavit said.
Willis reportedly tried hiding the victim’s phone so she wouldn’t be able to call the police. But she was able to go to the bathroom, find her phone and run outside to call 911.
When officers from the Tippecanoe County sheriff’s office arrived, they found a shotgun in the home, which the victim claimed was the one Willis used to hit her.
Willis told police there had been a verbal argument between him and the victim when the victim grabbed a machete and threatened him and scratched his neck, the affidavit said. The affidavit made no other mention of a machete.
Willis is being held in the Tippecanoe County Jail as of Friday afternoon with a bond of $1,500.
He is charged with battery by means of a deadly weapon, intimidation, strangulation, domestic battery and interference with the reporting of a crime.