Protesters cheered, carried signs and applauded speakers around Tippecanoe Courthouse at 1 p.m. Saturday to protest the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade, a landmark US Supreme Court ruling that protects a woman’s right to an abortion.
Abortion in Indiana is legal up to the 22nd week of pregnancy. In March, 100 Republican lawmakers in Indiana signed a letter calling for a special session “should the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling expand Indiana’s ability to protect unborn children,” the letter stated.
After the US Supreme Court's draft opinion was leaked recently, Gov. Eric Holcomb said the option to hold a special session was “on the table.”
“I have a hard time being the person that’s part of taking of a life,” Holcomb said. “And I’ll review the decision that has impact on that.”
Each protester had their own reason for why the issue is important to them.
For one protester, who has a 10-year-old autistic and physically disabled niece, Roe v. Wade means giving her a choice in case she is ever raped. According to the CDC, an estimated two in five female rape victims has a disability.
Another protestor recounted her experience witnessing her cousin, whose mother became pregnant at 16, grow up in what she described as not a good home.
“It’s important to show everyone in the community that there are people who genuinely support and care,” the protester said.
Stacey Barlow, a Purdue alumnus with a bachelor’s in animal science, said if she didn’t have the choice to abort 30 years ago when she was too young to care for a baby, neither of her children would be here right now.
“I might have killed myself,” Barlow said. “I definitely wouldn’t have been able to come here to go to school. Just my two kids alone are the reason" why access to abortion is important.
She said her son graduated from Purdue on Friday with a degree in materials engineering and that her daughter is studying mechanical engineering at the University of Alabama.
“They're happy, healthy, they're doing amazing things and it definitely wouldn't happen without the choice,” she said.
The protest did not go unchallenged as six anti-abortion protesters stood across the street, holding a variant of the Christian cross, a banner that read "choose life," and a megaphone.
The anti-abortion advocates described abortion as institutionalized infanticide and said it harms poor communities the most.
“Anybody who’s not white, anybody who’s poor, anybody’s who’s anything that these people would consider non-desirable were the original targets of abortions,” an anti-abortion protester, who asked to be identified as George, said. “We’re here in defense of the unborn because very few people will actually stand for them.”
Separate from the six counter-protesters, two members of the Proud Boys, a group the Associated Press describes as a right-wing extremist group, argued with the pro-abortion rights protesters.
Two hours after the protest had ended, the two Proud Boys members and two abortion rights supporters were engaged in a standoff, arguing with each other from across the street in front of the courthouse despite the heavy downpour.
The protesters marched from the courthouse to the Sonya J. Margerum Fountain, where they dispersed.