Two vehicles collided head-on around 5 a.m. Sunday near the 8700 block of U.S. Highway 231, north of Montmorenci in Tippecanoe County. The crash resulted in two deaths and one serious bodily injury, according to a Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office press release.
An investigation determined that one vehicle was traveling north on U.S. Highway 231 and traveled left of the center line for unknown reasons. A second vehicle, traveling south, struck the first one head-on, according to the press release.
Jordyn Bise, a 21-year-old Wolcott, Indiana resident, was driving the northbound car and died from fatal injuries suffered in the crash. The driver of the second vehicle was 64-year-old Helen Probasco, an Otterbein, Indiana resident who also died at the scene of the crash.
The passenger in the second vehicle was identified as Michael Probasco, 66, who is also an Otterbein resident. Probasco sustained serious bodily injuries from the crash and was flown to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis for further medical treatment, according to the press release.
The investigation is ongoing and it is currently unknown whether drugs or alcohol were contributing factors to the crash, per the press release.