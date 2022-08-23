Members of the West Lafayette Board of Public Works and Safety approved several road closures and a road closure extension during their meeting Tuesday morning.
Road and sidewalk closures
Garden Street will be closed on Aug. 28 from 3 to 8 p.m. due to the Northwestern Heights Neighborhood Picnic taking place, according to the road closing form document. The street will close from Sheridan Road and will include the intersection of Summit Drive.
Additionally, Vine Street, from Wiggins Street to North Street, will be closed on Sept. 1 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. because of the Everbowl Grand Opening Event. Everbowl is part of a chain of restaurants co-owned by Purdue football legend Drew Brees, according to previous Exponent reporting.
The West Lafayette Engineering Department got approval for their request to close the sidewalk along Northwestern Avenue between Fowler Avenue and Wiggins Street. The closure will be in front of the new Kappa Delta house on the north side of Northwestern to install a sidewalk and stairs near the house. The sidewalk will be closed for 3 weeks and between Friday and Sept. 16, according to the memo by Chris Gmyrek, the Engineering Technician. Pedestrian traffic will be detoured to Vine Street and Fowler Avenue according to the map in the agenda.
Road closure extension
The Engineering Department’s request for extending the closure of Grant Street until Dec. 5 was approved Tuesday morning. The road is closed because of Purdue’s Engineering and Polytechnic Gateway project.
The project will consist of two buildings built where the current Nuclear Engineering Building and Michael Golden Labs are, according to previous Exponent reporting.