Nearly two months after basketball hoops were removed from West Lafayette courts and parks, the city has replaced them.
West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis confirmed the hoops were put back earlier this week based on recent governor’s orders, which deem places like basketball and tennis courts safe to open.
“Now we understand that there are people much more aware,” Dennis said. “They’re taking the appropriate precautions.”
If there were another surge in coronavirus cases, Dennis said he could see the city removing the hoops again to keep the public safe. But he is optimistic people will better comply with measures like social distancing.
“As a society we’re much more prepared now,” he said. “We all are going to have to do our part.”
One recent mechanical engineering graduate was shooting hoops alone Friday morning at Tommy Johnston Neighborhood Park.
“I came the past couple days,” Devansh Rai said, and he usually comes in the mornings to avoid crowds.
Rai said he occasionally meets up with friends to play ball, but just those whom he’s seen regularly since the pandemic started, and not others he might meet randomly on the court.
He said that for the most part, he’s seen people be calm about waiting for their chance to play. Rai said he recently saw a man wait on the bench for an open side of the court when Rai and another player were taking up one hoop each.
The recent Purdue grad also works out by exercising at home and running.
“I’m just happy this is back,” he said, “because I really don’t like running.”