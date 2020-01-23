The Lafayette Police Department announced Monday that a man died after being shot by an officer who has now been placed on paid administrative leave.
Police responded to a Monday 911 call that alleged the man was carrying a firearm at the intersection of 23rd and State streets in Lafayette. Officers arrived to find him armed with a handgun and began attempts to de-escalate the situation, according to the LPD press release.
One of the officers, whose name has not been released, fired at and shot the armed man during attempts to negotiate with him. Officers’ life-saving efforts failed and the man died at the scene of the incident, per the release.
Tippecanoe County Coroner Donna Avolt made a preliminary confirmation Thursday morning that the deceased man was 39-year-old Dustin Furr. The coroner confirmed the cause and nature of the death as a gunshot wound and homicide, respectively.
LPD Sgt. Mike Brown said no additional details about the shooting would be provided until an internal investigation is completed.
WLFI reported the LPD officer was placed on paid administrative leave as a result of the shooting. The department’s protocol mandates that officers being investigated must be temporarily removed from their job assignments.
The Exponent has filed a public records request to obtain the recording of the 911 call, dispatch information related to the incident and the officer’s body cam footage.