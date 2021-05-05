A boy died in a crash Tuesday night at the intersection of U.S. 52 and County Road East 700 South, according to Tippecanoe County police.
The sheriff's department's Crash Reconstruction Team and the coroner are investigating, according to a news release Wednesday morning. But police believe a 2018 Freightliner semi driven by 38-year-old Joshua Mays of Crown Point, Indiana, was southbound on U.S. 52 when the boy driving a 2014 Buick Regal driving the opposite direction crossed over into the southbound lanes of the highway.
The collision caused the semi and trailer to overturn, and the passenger car sustained extensive damage, police said. The unidentified juvenile driver, from Lafayette, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt, and his air bags were deployed.
Mays was wearing a seat belt, and air bags did not deploy, police said. Mays was treated for his injuries at St. Elizabeth East Hospital.
The southbound lanes of the highway were closed for several hours.