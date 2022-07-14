Kelly Dillon, who lives in a house on Union Street in Lafayette, was awake on her couch about 12:30 a.m. Monday when she heard the slamming of car brakes outside.
“I heard the squealing tires and so I looked up and I said, ‘The house across the street is on fire!’” she said Wednesday.
The house across the street was burning, with five people still inside, four of them children.
“When I looked outside I did indeed see flames covering the house and shooting 25 to 30 feet up in the air from the house,” said Brian Johnson, a next-door neighbor of the house. “It was a fairly intense fire, you could hear it popping and cracking.”
The driver who slammed the brakes was 25-year-old Nicholas Bostic, who happened to be driving by when he saw the blaze. He stopped the car, threw it in reverse and pulled into the driveway.
Kelly Dillon’s husband, John, also went out to help while she called the police.
“By the time I got outside their whole porch was engulfed,” Kelly Dillon said.
She said both Bostic and her husband were running around the house and banging on the windows, screaming, “Your house is on fire! Your house is on fire!”
“They were both over there trying to yell because we knew there was a family in there,” Kelly Dillon said.
Still in the house were 18-year-old Seionna Barrett, 13-year-olds Shaylee Barrett and Livian Knifley, who was sleeping over, 6-year-old Kaylani Barrett, and Kaleia, who will turn 2 years old in November.
The parents, David and Tiera Barrett, were out on a date night shooting darts, David Barrett said in an interview Thursday.
Bostic went inside the house yelling out, which roused the children from their sleep. Seionna Barrett grabbed Kaleia and ran up the stairs.
“Me and my friend Livian were asleep in my room,” Shaylee Barrett said in an interview Thursday afternoon. The family is staying with another family temporarily. “For a minute I didn’t understand it, but my sister ran upstairs with the baby in her hands and yelling at us to get up because there’s a fire. And for a minute I froze and I laid there because I was confused. That’s when we went downstairs and Nick was downstairs helping us.”
The four of them got safely outside but realized they couldn’t find the 6-year-old.
“Seionna kept yelling (over the phone) that she couldn’t find Kaylani,” David Barrett said. “So we knew everybody was safe but Kaylani when we got the phone call.”
Bostic ran in to try to save her.
“He was like, ‘You guys need to stay out here and be safe.’ That's when he went into the house and we got out there,” Shaylee said.
According to a press release from Lafayette police Thursday afternoon, Bostic first went upstairs, because that’s where he found the other children.
He turned to the stairs where there was a “black lagoon” of smoke, he told an officer later. He moved to a window, deciding to exit the house, when he heard a child’s scream come from downstairs. He knew two things: that a child was still in the burning house and that he had to get her out.
Bostic “wrapped his shirt around his mouth and nose and plunged into the blackness,” the press release said.
He couldn’t see anything from the plumes of smoke but used the child’s cry as a compass. The heat was scorching him like an oven. He had to crawl and use his hands to feel what was in front of him, Bostic said in the press release.
When he reached her, he ran to where the back door was but couldn’t find it. In a hurry, he decided to run back up the stairs and broke the window with his bare hands.
But before he could jump out with Kaylani, her leg became “entangled in the pull cord to the blinds.” There was no time to waste: He untangled the string and bundled her in his arms, jumping out of the second-story window and landing on his side, on the arm not holding Kaylani.
“You can hear the glass break, but I didn't know what it was,” Shaylee Barrett said. “And then you could just see him come up and bring Kaylani, then he passed out right in front of us.”
He was taken to an Indianapolis hospital to be treated for “severe smoke inhalation and gravely cutting his right arm,” according to the press release. A Facebook fundraiser has raised $10,660 of its $50,000goal to meet Bostic's medical fees.
For his heroic deeds, the city will honor him on Aug. 2 during the National Night Out at the Aviators baseball game at Loeb Stadium, where proceeds will be donated to Nick’s GoFundMe.
Bostic was released from the hospital Wednesday. Six-year-old Kaylani is mostly uninjured, according to the press release.
David Barrett said that before they left the house that night, Kaylani was watching a “Power Rangers” show in the living room before she went upstairs to find someone to sleep with.
“If she would have been in the living room, she'd be dead,” David Barrett said. “She would have been dead, for sure.”
Kelly Dillon said the entire street from 26th Street to around 18th Street was blocked off because of the number of emergency vehicles on site.
“I don’t know how (the people in the neighborhood) didn’t wake up,” Kelly Dillon said. “There were at one point seven fire trucks. I counted five ambulances. I don’t even know how many police cars.”
The first thing police did was evacuate the houses next to them. One of the houses was an AirBNB and unoccupied. The other houses Brian Johnson and his wife, Sandy Johnson.
The fire lasted 30 to 40 minutes, Brian Johnson said, and the fire department arrived in five to 10 minutes.
“(The parents in their car) came pulling through the line past all the squad cars and everything that was here. The fire department hasn’t even arrived yet. And that was him and his wife getting out of the car just absolutely panicked, just hollering to everybody, ‘That's my house!’ I'm sure he didn't know where his kids were or anything at the time. Pretty scary on his part.”
The Barretts were renting the property from the church behind them, Johnson said. Kelly Dillon said David Barrett is the vice principal of Tecumseh Junior High School, where the two 13-year-olds went to school together.
EMTs saved their dog, Buffy, who is currently under Kelly Dillon’s care.
Bostic’s red car is still at the house, with the side facing the house being scorched.
“See the deck there inside that one window?” Brian Johnson said, pointing out of his window to a two-story deck. “That’s the bedroom up there, and it’s black inside because the fire was shooting out of that window.”
“Far as I can tell from here, there’s nothing left in the inside,” he said.
Tiera Barrett said John Dillon told her he heard the hissing from propane tanks, although the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
“I can't thank God enough for my kids being safe and what the community has done for us,” David Barrett said.
The family is still adjusting.
“You also don't think about what you don't have anymore,” David Barrett said. “I didn't even recall. I didn't have underwear, I still had swimming trunks on and I had them on for like two days and somebody's like, ‘Hey, do you need underwear?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I need underwear.’ You don't think about what you lost.”
Tiera Barrett said the community has come together to help. Legacy Courts have donated basketball shoes for the children to wear for practice. People have been donating money, bringing a desk, finding them housing, and, of course, giving them clothes.
“We don't need clothes at this point. We got plenty,” David Barrett chuckled, looking over at the pile of clothes in the garage.
“I literally told my small group leader (at dart shooting), ‘I guess we're not going anywhere to shoot darts anymore. So if you can get me anything, give me a dartboard,” he said.
He called Bostic after he was released.
“I literally told him he's now part of our family. And he was all on board with it,” David Barrett said. “Once we get settled someplace, we're going to invite him over and his girlfriend for dinner.”
Some Facebook comments criticized the parents for negligence in leaving their kids at home.
“I have responsible kids, they're more than capable of watching their siblings. For somebody to say something stupid like that? That's annoying,” David Barrett said.
Tiera Barrett said that on Sunday they heard a sermon about different paths in life, and how the road trip is an experience.
“Sometimes you got to go through things to get through it, which stuck pretty heavy, because obviously, we're very much going through it right now,” Tiera Barrett said.
“I mean, no doubt that God definitely has been a part of all of this,” she said. “Perfectly putting Nick in the situation, how things happened. The way, if anything would have went any different at all, we would not be where we are.”