A Lafayette woman allegedly fleeing from police slammed into the rear of a passing truck while going over 100 miles per hour on Veterans Memorial Parkway, according to a Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office press release.
Shalontee Smith, 47, reportedly fled from police when they tried to stop her on U.S. 52 on Friday about 11 a.m.
Smith hit a truck driving in the same direction after turning onto Veterans Memorial Parkway, the release reads. Smith hit the truck’s rear, forcing it into the parking lot of the adjacent Rusty Taco. The truck’s driver sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to the press release.
After hitting the truck, Smith’s car overturned, crossed the median barrier and hit a light pole east of Promenade Drive, according to the release. Police found the car in a nearby ditch.
Smith’s injuries are non-life threatening. Officers arrested her for operating while intoxicated, and she’s been previously charged with resisting law enforcement, reckless driving and criminal recklessness with a vehicle.