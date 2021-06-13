Two people died Friday afternoon after a Greyhound bus collided with a vehicle on Interstate 65.
Joseph Utley, 70, was driving south along the interstate near the 189 mile marker when he swerved into the right and lane sideswiped a chevy Tahoe, according to an Indiana State Police press release. The Tahoe lost control and swerved into northbound traffic, and it was struck by a greyhound bus.
Dayna Beck, 33, was driving the Tahoe, and Nathan Fields, 30, was in the passenger seat. Both were pronounced dead at the scene by the White County coroner.
Utley was uninjured, and the bus driver, James Jones, 65, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Multiple passengers from the Greyhound bus were transported to several nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. One passenger from the Greyhound bus was transported to a hospital in Indianapolis by St. Vincent StatFlight helicopter. There were about 50 people involved in the accident.