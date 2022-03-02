A West Lafayette man allegedly crashed his car while recklessly driving and subsequently ran from police in a stolen car Tuesday afternoon, according to West Lafayette Police Department press release.
A Black man driving a Chevrolet Malibu was reportedly "driving very erratically and cutting off other vehicles on the road," before entering a McDonalds parking lot.
The driver allegedly nearly caused several collisions as he left the parking lot and proceeded westbound again on Sagamore Parkway.
The vehicle allegedly ran a red light at the intersection of Northwestern Avenue and Lindberg Road and collided with another vehicle in the intersection.
WLPD later found a loaded gun and quantity of suspected methamphetamine in the vehicle.
The drivers and two passengers allegedly jumped out of the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene.
WLPD officers and two off-duty Indiana State Police troopers pursued the suspects and captured the passengers, Gramm Smith, 29, and Elisha Barry, 24.
The driver allegedly jumped into the driver's seat of a red Ford Focus, which was left running while the owner of the car was observing the crash.
The driver fled the scene in the stolen car, almost striking three police officers and the vehicle owner in the process, according to the press release.
The suspect then reportedly abandoned the stolen Ford Focus in an alley off N. 13th St. behind St. Mary Cathedral Elementary School and stole another vehicle, a blue Buick Regal, from behind the school.
Both passengers were booked into Tippecanoe County Jail on charges of resisting law enforcement, with a bond of $250.
WLPD is currently investigating the incident and is asking for anyone with information to contact the West Lafayette Police Department at 765 775-5200 or the WeTip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME for a possible reward.