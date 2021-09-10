Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags statewide to be flown at half-staff in honor of Patriot Day.
Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Saturday in remembrance of the victims of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.
