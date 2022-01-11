Indiana State Police are looking for a Lafayette man who carjacked someone who pulled over to help the victim of a rollover car crash on I-65 Saturday at 12:15 a.m.
Randy Terrell Brown-Watkins allegedly got into the passenger seat of the good Samaritan’s red Chrysler 300 SRT and coerced them to drive away. The press release doesn’t specify what Brown-Watkins told the victim, but police later found a .22 Sterling Arms handgun in the car, leading to a charge of pointing a firearm.
While responding to the rollover crash, police heard from the crash victim about the carjacking, so the police set off to find the stolen car, according the release.
Police found the car and followed it all the way to Cook County, Illinois. The driver suddenly stopped the car, got out and laid on the ground, according to the release. While the officers approached the driver, Brown-Watkins, who was still in the car, reportedly shut the driver’s door and sped away.
Police lost sight of the car and later found it crashed and abandoned two miles down the road.
Brown-Watkins has five warrants out for his arrest and is reportedly armed and dangerous. ISP said in the release he has residences in both Lafayette and Chicago.
Anyone with information on Mr. Brown-Watkins’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police at 877-226-1026.