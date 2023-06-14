Purdue and Indiana University presidents Mung Chiang and Pam Whitten signed the document Wednesday afternoon that officially dissolves Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis as of June 30, 2024.
“Two outstanding universities with complementary strengths will arise in Indianapolis, making this a momentous day for our state,” Chiang said in an emailed statement sent immediately before the signing.
IUPUI was established as a joint organization between Indiana University and Purdue in 1969. According to previous Exponent reporting, IU owns the 536-acre, former IUPUI campus in downtown Indianapolis.
IU will take over science programs, while Purdue will handle engineering, computer science and technology.
Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett praised IUPUI at the event.
“(IUPUI) is a foundational resource for the city of Indianapolis itself,” Hogsett said. “It led some of us to wonder, Why mess with a winning formula? … We need a new approach, and more space.”
These are some of the details Purdue released Wednesday afternoon:
At the same time, Purdue’s Board of Trustees further established Purdue University in Indianapolis, with multiple locations throughout the city and degrees from Purdue University West Lafayette. In addition to continuing the PU part of IUPUI, Purdue will bring many more programs from possibly all colleges and departments in West Lafayette to Indianapolis.
Purdue will have the physical resources, state appropriations and freedom to independently operate its urban campus. This will allow Purdue to expand the academic and research excellence that the university is known for to Indiana’s capital city, while investing in and partnering with Indianapolis to significantly grow the tech-driven economy in central Indiana.
The new Purdue University in Indianapolis will assume responsibility for the existing engineering, computer science and technology programs at IUPUI and confer Purdue West Lafayette degrees. Purdue will also be able to introduce and grow enrollments in other colleges and departments in Indianapolis, e.g., Daniels School of Business, Pharmacy, Health and Human Sciences, Science, Agriculture and more.
Purdue anticipates substantially increasing today’s Indianapolis enrollment with plans for a 28-acre campus footprint stretching beyond the existing IUPUI engineering and technology buildings, which Purdue students will continue to use. Purdue received $60 million from the Indiana General Assembly to fund the first academic and student success building on the newly available land, and working groups are targeting additional building projects, including a possible new residence hall. Purdue University in Indianapolis students and faculty will continue to have access to all campus and academic facilities for the foreseeable future. Purdue is also exploring additional locations throughout the city of Indianapolis for expansion of academic and research programs.