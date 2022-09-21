HAMMOND, Indiana — Purdue’s attorneys will begin their side of the case today in the fourth day of Nancy Roe vs. Purdue, a lawsuit brought against Purdue and two administrators because they expelled a Purdue student in 2017 for filing what Purdue called a false sexual assault allegation.
The plaintiff, represented by attorney Jeffrey Macey, rested its case Wednesday after testimonies from Roe, her former boyfriend, Associate Vice Provost and Dean of Students Katie Sermersheim and more.
Today, Purdue attorney William Kealey will question his witnesses, who include the former student accused of raping Roe, Roe’s former resident assistant and expert witness Christina Wright, a Purdue Title IX coordinator and lead investigator in Roe’s case.
Kealey said Wright’s testimony will focus heavily on the investigator’s report that Wright completed and filed on July 24, 2017 — three months after the incident was reported to Purdue.
The report found Roe to be not credible because the existence of security footage in her residence hall, which showed her walking on her own accord, and the audio recording made by Student B, which displayed Roe discussing the sexual encounter and planning another for the next day, “undermines Roe’s contention that she was incapacitated.”
By contrast, the report found that Student B was credible because, aside from a lie he told his friends at the time and admitted to the investigators about, his story had no contradictions.
The report also found that Roe did consent to the sex, based on the recording and “a preponderance of evidence.”
Finally, the report found that Student B was innocent of sexual assault but guilty of sexual exploitation because of the recording he made without Roe’s consent.
Thursday’s session will begin with a discussion of the defendant’s most recent motion for judgement, which Purdue’s counsel filed following Wednesday’s conclusion. The motion asks the judge, rather than the jury, to make a verdict on the case, arguing that “a reasonable jury would not have a legally sufficient evidentiary basis to find (for the plaintiff).”
The motion argues that the plaintiff hasn’t provided any evidence that can prove her claims of gender discrimination or lack of due process in her expulsion. Because of that, there would be no legal basis for a verdict in favor of the plaintiff, the motion argues, so the decision shouldn’t be left up to the jury.
The plaintiff’s counsel filed a motion in response, recapping the evidence that it presented in the past three days.
“The jury could determine all of these facts from the evidence produced during the Plaintiff’s case,” the motion reads. “Accordingly, Defendant’s Motion should be denied.”
The motion will be argued today in the Northern Indiana District Court in Hammond, but the judge doesn’t have to make a ruling immediately following the discussion.
Purdue’s counsel filed a motion for summary judgement in January, essentially asking for the same thing as Wednesday’s motion. Magistrate Judge John Martin denied the motion.