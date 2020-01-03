Authorities are offering up to $5,000 for information about fires early Monday that destroyed five buses on the Lafayette Limo property.
Wabash Township and West Lafayette firefighters were called to 2525 Klondike Road, where four motor coaches were consumed with flames, which were spreading to a fifth bus, according to a press release.
The Tippecanoe County Emergency Management Agency’s hazardous materials team was called to assist with a large amount of diesel fuel that was released from the burning buses.
Lafayette Limo officials told WLFI-TV the company will be able to make arrangements for Purdue students returning from winter break through other vendors.
The incident remains under investigation by the Indiana fire marshal’s office. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact 1-800-382-4628.