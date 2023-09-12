The Lafayette Police Department hired Adam Murphy as its community advocate and resource navigator, according to a news release Monday.
Murphy’s position participates in crisis intervention and case management, peer and public education, advocacy and community outreach for those experiencing mental health issues, substance abuse, homelessness and all other traumatic events.
“Adam brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to those clients who require the assistance of our community agencies to get the help they need,” Lafayette mayor Tony Roswarski said in the release. “His compassion to go the extra mile is commendable in finding the necessary resources for those who struggle throughout our community.”
Murphy has been a Lafayette city employee since 2008, where he began as the Weed and Seed Site Coordinator, then he later worked with Homeless and Community Outreach.
He administered the city’s permanent supportive housing program, Shelter Plus Care, which provides rental assistance for chronically homeless individuals with mental health, substance use and/or HIV problems.
Previously, Murphy was employed in the local nonprofit sector at Lafayette Neighborhood Housing Services and Habitat for Humanity. He also serves on the Recovery Cafe board of directors, Salvation Army advisory board and is an ex-officio member of the Faith Community Development Corporation.