A former sheriff's lieutenant who resigned in the face of a disciplinary hearing in April 2021 has filed a federal lawsuit alleging he was targeted because he did not support Tippecanoe County Sheriff Robert Goldsmith during or after his successful 2018 campaign.
Randall N. Martin of Lafayette alleges in his lawsuit filed Tuesday that the 14-year department veteran and former lieutenant had filed departmental complaints against "several" county police officers for campaigning on Goldsmith's behalf. This led to a series of "various forms of retaliation" that he says included an investigation into an incident that led to his resignation.
Martin says in the lawsuit that no civilian had complained about the incident. But one of the victims described the event to the Exponent in April 2021.
In that case, Martin was accused of several counts of misconduct, including excessive use of force, submitting a report with “several inconsistencies” and copying or sharing body camera footage without proper approval, according to charging documents from the sheriff’s office.
Martin’s alleged use of force violation stemmed from an incident on Oct. 4, 2020, when he reportedly used a Taser on and pepper-sprayed two people in the parking lot of the McDonald’s on Sagamore Parkway, according to previous Exponent reporting.
Krista Switzer said Martin had followed them from a club to the McDonald’s parking lot and sat in his car until they approached him. The group included Switzer, her husband and her sister.
“He told us we’d crossed the highway without headlights on,” she said.
Charging documents from the Tippecanoe County sheriff’s office said that although Martin’s report described Switzer and her husband as “posturing in a defensive manner,” body camera footage reviewed by the department “never shows either of them displaying actions of aggression.”
Martin reportedly used his pepper spray and Taser on Switzer and her husband as he ordered them back in their vehicle, although bodycam footage showed them complying with his requests.
“Who wants sprayed and who wants tased?” Martin asked, according to charging documents. "This is how this is going to work."
After pepper spraying Switzer, Martin allegedly yelled at everyone else present, “Who else wants it?” and then ordered, “In the f------ car now.”
“It was pretty scary,” Switzer told the Exponent. “I thought he was going to pull a gun or something.”
Martin claims in the lawsuit that the allegations and media coverage leading up to a scheduled merit board hearing to consider his termination were meant to pressure him to resign. During this time, a special prosecutor was appointed, which would delay the outcome even further. So Martin offered to resign "upon the condition that all allegations of misconduct against him were withdrawn."
"The special prosecutor found no basis for any action against Martin, but not until after this final, baseless threat forced Martin to give up his right to a hearing and resign while the special prosecutor investigation was pending, as Goldsmith knew it would," the lawsuit says. Martin's signed resignation agreement, dated April 28, 2021, included a clause that said Martin and the sheriff would not sue each other.
But the incident apparently prompted Prosecutor Pat Harrington to issue a "Brady-Giglio disclosure," which refers to a court requirement for prosecutors to disclose any information that would compromise a law enforcement officer's integrity in a court case. This, Martin says in the lawsuit, has rendered him unemployable as a police officer, and he says he was not told this would happen before he signed the resignation agreement.
In addition, the resulting publicity has meant he has "been unable to find comparable gainful employment of any kind."
The lawsuit includes allegations of corruption, breach of contract and defamation. It includes Harrington and the county commissioners as defendants.
Martin asks for an injunction against the further use of Brady-Giglio disclosure against him and compensatory damages including back pay and for loss of his reputation.