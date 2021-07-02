With the Center for Disease Control reporting that two thirds of Americans have at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, more families are expected to be outside grilling this Fourth of July weekend.
Meat supply chains have recovered from pandemic chaos, but the U.S Department of Agriculture says that prices are higher than ever.
“I think we’re seeing our normal Fourth of July increases,” said Stacy Zuelly, an assistant professor in the Purdue department of animal sciences, “but price is a different issue.”
The middle of 2020 saw a significant spike in the average price of beef and chicken, but stabilized at prices still greater than they were at any point in the past five years.
Meat-centric restaurants such as Buffalo Wild Wings don’t expect to have shortages of chicken or beef though.
“We’re all set going into the weekend,” said Danny Edwin, a manager at the Buffalo Wild Wings on Brown Street.
Prices at the restaurant are not expected to change as the staff always order enough meat to accommodate the holiday demand, Edwin said.
One alternative people have been pursuing are plant-based meats, such as the “Impossible burger," that was made famous by the 2019 Burger King campaign. But even beforehand, Americans have been trending toward having more plant-based food items.
A 2017 Nielsen survey showed that 39% of surveyed Americans were planning to eat more plant-based foods, and that more supermarkets plan on stocking plant-based “meats.”
“There are two categories of plant-based meats,” Zuelly said, “those that try to imitate meat, like the texture, look and taste, and those that try to imitate the shape.”
Matt Hartigan, a vegetarian and recent Purdue aerospace engineering graduate, isn't all in on plant-based meats, he said.
“I’m a decent fan of (the impossible burgers),” Hartigan said, “but they’re really expensive.”
Price remains a great barrier for entry for plant-based meats. But for special occasions like the Fourth of July, Hartigan said he would make an exception.
Impossible foods lowered the price of their “beef” patties in February from $9.32 /lb. to $7.32 /lb., but it still can’t compete with the average U.S. city price for ground beef, which is about $4.50 /lb., according to the USDA.