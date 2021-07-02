Evansville, IN-KY

- Annual mean salary: $28,270

- #32 lowest pay among all metros

- Employment: 170

National

- Annual mean salary: $34,630

- Employment: 142,220

- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

- Metros with lowest average pay:

--- Lake Charles, LA ($20,930)

--- Tulsa, OK ($23,910)

--- El Paso, TX ($23,940)

- Job description: Cut, trim, or prepare consumer-sized portions of meat for use or sale in retail establishments.