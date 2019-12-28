The Lafayette Police Department took a 17-year-old male suspect into custody after shots were fired at the Tippecanoe Mall Friday night, according to an LPD press release.
Police responded to a report of shots fired in the mall's parking lot around 6 p.m. Friday, where officers believe the shooting happened due to an altercation between at least two individuals.
No one was shot during the confrontation or injured directly, beyond one "uninvolved female" who dislocated her knee as she ran from the scene, the release states.
The suspect officers took into custody following the shooting is preliminarily charged with criminal recklessness and intimidation.
The release states that the incident is not being treated as an active shooter situation, and the information LPD has points toward the event being an isolated incident between individual people.
The LPD is "no longer seeking any other involved individuals," the release reads, though it is still actively investigating the confrontation.