Hunkered down under the wooden awning of the Ouiatenon Preserve’s western shelter, a ham radio operator reads out his group’s call sign over and over again Saturday afternoon.
“Whiskey nine, Romeo echo golf,” the operator says into a small microphone. Those code words represent “W9REG”, the call sign of the Tippecanoe Amateur Radio Association.
Last weekend, starting on Saturday at 2 p.m. and ending Sunday 24 hours later, W9REG held its annual Field Day in concert with the National Association for Amateur Radio. The field day acts as a celebration of amateur radio as well as a practice for emergencies.
Don Dusza, the club’s president, said the event also acts as an informal contest between various groups around the United States. One of the operators will sit the group’s signal on a certain frequency and repeat their call sign over and over until another group picks it up.
Once contact is made, they exchange information and record a point.
“This particular exercise is a lot shorter, we’re only trading information,” Dusza said. “In normal, high-frequency communications, you might sit and talk with (the other operator) for 10, 15 minutes, which is referred to as a ‘ragchew’.”
Dusza pointed out a thick cable line 25 feet above his head, running from the top of a nearby tree to the branch of another tree 30 feet away. The cable acts as the antenna for the group’s ham radio setup.
How’d he get the cable up so high? By stringing it up with some fishing line, hooking it to an arrow, and shooting it up there with a recurve bow.
“I actually lost an arrow in that tree last night,” Dusza said.
Dusza said he’s had a passion for electronics and radio since high school. He graduated from Purdue in 1990 with a degree in electrical engineering technology and currently works as a Linux systems administrator. He said the club invites anyone with any sort of interest in radio to come out and see how things operate.
Earle Nay, the director of the club, said he’s been interested in radio since he was 7 years old. He said ham radio operation is useful in emergency situations because of its accessibility when other power systems are indisposed.
“We have to join in with the emergency services to provide communications, because when cell phones are down communication is difficult,” Nay said. “We can operate off of batteries, right off of a generator - which is right now on standby under that blue tarp - but the whole idea is to operate off the grid as if the grid wasn’t there.”
Dusza referenced the wake of destruction Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico with in 2017 as an example of when ham radio operation can become essential.
“Their infrastructure was down, no cell service, little to no phone service,” Dusza said. “Because of the fact that we’re transmitting through the air and it’s electromagnetic waves that can’t be stopped, we’re able to communicate.”
Outside of the field day events, the group meets the second Tuesday of every month at Imagination Station in Lafayette.