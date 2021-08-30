A Lafayette man was arrested after allegedly strangling his girlfriend in front of her 13-year-old daughter.
Baldomero Deleon Jr., 29, strangled the victim after he tried to force her into his room at the Lincoln Lodge, Tippecanoe County Lt. Brian Lowe said. Deleon also reportedly bit the victim in the neck and tried to drag her into the room. The victim had a bite mark, redness and scratches on her neck, Lowe said.
Deleon Jr. was booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail on preliminary charges of domestic battery and strangulation.