Gov. Eric Holcomb declared a public health emergency for the state of Indiana at a press conference for the Indiana State Department of Health on Friday morning.
"Indiana has in fact received its first case of coronavirus COVID-19," Holcomb said.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Kristina Box said the person, who is a Marion County resident, recently returned from Massachusetts.
"The patient is an adult who recently traveled to Boston and had contact with individuals at an event last week where positive cases have been identified," she said.
The individual is in isolation, and there's no ongoing risk to the public, Box said.
"This is an isolated case at this time," she said.
The Marion County Health Department and Community Hospital North took steps to limit the risk of additional exposure, Box said, and decrease the risk of community transmission.