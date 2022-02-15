A new budget of $5,323,433 for the West Lafayette Wastewater Utility Facility was passed at the Board of Works meeting Tuesday morning.
The approval includes an increase in the budget for the treatment, collection, sanitation, stormwater, and administration plant by 5.6% and an increase in wages, benefits, and insurance for employees by 5.8%.
Additionally, efforts to increase revenues for the facility are expected to take place starting this year and lasting all the way until 2026.
This revenue is going to be raised by the “assumed adoption of the proposed 5-phase wastewater rate increase”, according to the proposed 2022 budget document.
Efforts will be put in to raise revenues by raising prices of trash removal fees and stormwater removal by a 10%, 3%, and 2% increase starting in March of 2022 and changing percentage every January 1 until 2026.
This change applies to residents within the West Lafayette sewer district.