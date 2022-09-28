Lafayette police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl, who might be in the company of an 18-year-old man.
The missing girl, Jadea Nour, is 5 foot 7 and 135 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes, according to a news release Wednesday morning. She was last seen wearing a white Sherpa sweatshirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.
Nour’s last known location was in front of Cary Home for Children in Lafayette about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said. She was observed entering a silver Ford Fiesta with temporary plates.
Nour is believed to be in the company of 18-year-old Jontae Liggins. His whereabouts are also currently unknown, police said. Liggins is a black male, 5 foot 6 and 126 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
At this time, there is no evidence that this is an abduction. A silver alert has been issued, and Nour is considered to be an endangered juvenile.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of either Nour or Liggins, please contact Lafayette detective Kurt Sinks at 765-807-1200, the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME or by calling 911.