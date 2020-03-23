The Tippecanoe County Health Department announced this afternoon the third presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in the county.
The individual has not traveled recently, according to a press release from the health department. They are currently in isolation at home.
The health department will begin coordinating with the Indiana State Department of Health, IU Health Arnett hospital and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to trace people the individual had contact with. The investigation largely relies on extensive interviews with the carrier of the virus.
It is yet unclear whether this case might be the same one the head of Purdue's electrical and computer engineering department notified faculty about in an email sent yesterday.
Due to privacy laws, no additional information about the person's identity will be released, the health department said.