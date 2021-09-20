A homeless man was arrested after allegedly exposing himself at a Walmart over the weekend.
Micheal Gray, 75, was detained by police Saturday afternoon after he was found passed out and nude from the waist down at the Walmart on Northwestern Avenue. West Lafayette police found him near the east side of the parking lot and noted the smell of alcohol, WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson said.
Gray was reportedly belligerent and uncooperative toward officers after he woke up. He tried to strike an officer multiple times, Ferguson said.
Gray was booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail on preliminary charges of public nudity, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and battery against a public safety official. His bond is set at $500, according to online jail logs.