Tippecanoe County’s population is growing, and according to a report from the Tippecanoe County Area Plan Commission, Purdue housing isn’t ready to meet the demand.
The growing student population of Purdue may pose challenges to those seeking off-campus housing, according to the commission's December report.
The commission, which was established by the city of West Lafayette and examined housing trends throughout Greater Lafayette in 2021, noted the steadily increasing rate of admissions at Purdue and the effect this has had on available rental units in the surrounding area.
“The university’s record population growth over the past decade is now well established,” the report reads. “This growth will continue to present supply challenges for both on and off campus housing providers.”
Enrollment at Purdue topped over 50,000 in 2022, according to the Purdue Office of Admissions. With almost 38,000 undergraduate students and over 12,000 graduate students, 2022 marks the university’s eighth record year of enrollment in a row.
As an example of Purdue’s rapid growth, the Area Plan Commission noted a marked increase in parking permits issued by the university in 2021, with over 1,400 more being issued than in 2020. Due to this increase, the report recommends further construction of “near-campus parking facilities.”
“How many students are we going to see?” said James Blanco, a West Lafayette at-large councilman, according to independent journalist Dave Bangert.
“Are admissions going to keep going up? And where is Purdue going to put them?”
Since 2017, the rate of vacancies in off-campus housing has notably decreased, especially in the suburban area immediately surrounding campus.
“A 0% vacancy rate was reported in the [surrounding area in 2021],” the report reads, noting a decrease from the 0.79% vacancy rate in 2019.
In areas designated by the Area Plan Commission along the boundary of the C-Permit Zone, which extends outward from Purdue’s campus and into central Lafayette, vacancies have also dropped. 2021 saw this area display a 0.65% vacancy rate, “down significantly from 2.46% reported in 2019.”
Though the report cites the drop in vacancy rates across Greater Lafayette as an example of a healthy housing market, the Area Plan Commission recommends steps be taken to ensure more off-campus housing becomes available to students in the coming years.
The report lists potential routes for housing expansion around Purdue, including placing Northwestern Avenue at the center of future development plans and a restructuring of the county’s zoning rules to encourage continued growth.
“[West Lafayette] should continue to support the urban densification of the near-campus area,” the report reads.
However, the Area Plan Commission urges a refrain from continued development farther from campus. Housing in “outlying areas” would be less satisfactory in accommodating the student population, according to the report.