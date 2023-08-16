Joseph and Nancy Taylor have been married for 40 years.
For 12 years, the couple have rented a house on Morton Street in Lafayette. They had moved into the house to take care of Joseph’s mother who lived on the same street; she was dying of cancer and needed help.
The house eventually became their home. Joseph began doing maintenance on it, repairing the plumbing system and fixing damage when it arose. Nancy, for her part, maintained a beautiful garden filled to the brim with all kinds of flowers and plants.
Together, they made lasting memories in their house.
“We have pride in our home,” Joseph said. “It may be in a bad neighborhood, but it’s where we’ve lived for over a decade.”
Living alongside them are two dogs, a chihuahua named Polly and a Pomeranian named Bandit. Together, the Taylors said the two dogs don’t weigh more than 15 pounds combined.
Those 15 pounds, however, almost cost the couple $800 and their home in July after their landlord’s management company, BK Management, began demanding “unauthorized pet fees” for the animals: $400 per dog per month.
The Taylors claim BK Management knew about the dogs for years before charging the fees and filing for eviction, even going so far as to tell the couple they were allowed to have the dogs multiple times before.
Only after a dispute in June over unpaid rent that the Taylors ended up winning, Joseph said, BK began charging for the dogs — a clear attempt to force the couple out of the house, the Taylors claim.
“They’re ruthless,” Nancy said. “They want more money, that’s all it is, and this is a way for them to get it.”
But Stuart Propes, a co-owner of BK Management, said Wednesday the pet charges aren’t an attempt to “harass” the couple.
“We didn’t know they had pets until now, which is why they were charged,” he said. “Nobody is forcing anybody out.”
BK and rent hikes
The Taylors’ house has seen multiple owners in the 12 years the couple has lived there. Sometimes it was owned by individuals who the Taylors became friends with. Other times, it was bought by companies looking to expand their properties.
Owners came and went, cycling through the years, but the Taylors stayed, paying $650 in rent every month. They say they’ve never missed a rent payment.
But in 2021, local management company BK Management took over the property.
“The owner of the house at the time, he told us we’d start paying rent to BK instead of him now,” Joseph said. “We didn’t really have a choice.”
Joseph said the couple was told they could either sign the new lease with BK Management or leave.
One of the first things BK Management discovered about the couple, they said, is that they’re dog lovers. BK representatives would come to the house frequently in the early days and see the dogs.
For the two years BK Management has owned the property, the Taylors said, the dogs were never an issue. The new lease with the management company stipulated pets weren’t allowed, but it had been crossed out in ink.
“They told us it’s fine, because we already had the dogs,” Nancy said.
So the Taylors were surprised in July when they found out they were being evicted from their home for not paying an $800 pet fee.
“They wanted more rent and this is how they’re getting it,” Joseph said.
But Propes said it’s against BK Management’s policy to cross clauses out in ink, and that several management companies before had agreed to allow the Taylors to keep the dogs.
“Nothing was ever crossed out,” he said. “We just don’t do that.”
Joseph said that soon after signing the new lease with BK Management in 2021, rent unexpectedly rose by $175 a month. When the couple tried to reach the company to ask why rent had increased with no notice, they were told their rent would be increasing yearly every time they renewed the lease.
“They told us we weren’t paying the value of our house,” said Joseph, who works as a contractor.
Then, Joseph said in June of this year, BK Management tried to claim that the Taylors had missed rent for that month — a first for them in 12 years.
“It’s a good thing I pay rent by check, because I could prove that I had paid it,” he said.
The Taylors said they believe July’s unexpected pet fees had been an attempt to force the couple out of the house after the dispute over June’s rent, even though the company knew about and approved of the dogs.
Propes said that the two incidents aren’t related, and that BK Management was just enforcing the will of the house’s owner when they charged the fees and filed the eviction.
“The owner doesn’t want pets in that house, and we’re just making sure that’s what happens,” he said. “We do whatever the owner asks us to do.”
When the couple refused to pay the pet fees, they were served a note informing them they were being taken to court and evicted. Signed at the bottom was the name Tomiko Hayes and a phone number.
Joseph said he attempted to call Hayes at her number to clarify they were allowed to have the dogs, but someone else from BK Management answered the phone.
“They told us we could only communicate with Tomiko by email, that we weren’t able to ever speak to her in person or over the phone,” Nancy said. “We don’t have email, so how are we supposed to reach her?”
Joseph said he tried to contact Hayes and BK Management three times. Every time he got the same response: silence.
The Exponent tried unsuccessfully to reach Tomiko Hayes this week by phone at the BK Management office, at a cell phone number listed online, by going to a Lafayette home listed online as her residence but now owned by someone else, and through a Facebook message.
But Propes claims the Taylors talked to representatives of BK Management more than once, and the company was never “ignoring” them.
“I think they talked to several people here,” he said. “There absolutely was communication.”
Propes said the Taylors could have left Hayes a voicemail, but chose not to. That doesn’t mean Hayes was avoiding their calls, he said. They could have also simply emailed.
The Taylors said contacting Hayes through email was impossible, because neither of them have addresses.
When asked why there were emails listed under their names on their lease with BK Management, Joseph looked confused.
“I’ve never seen these in my life,” he said. “They must’ve created these for us.”
Propes said BK Management creates email addresses for their tenants if the tenants ask for help doing so. But the Taylors claim they never asked for email addresses, and never knew they had them.
Marching toward homelessness
Joseph eventually reached out to West Lafayette city councilman James Blanco for help after reading about a new Greater Lafayette tenants union Blanco spearheaded.
Blanco said he then directed the Taylors to Fairfield Township Trustee Monica Casanova, who may have been able to offer the couple assistance.
The first thing Casanova did, she said, was try to reach BK Management just as the Taylors had.
“I couldn’t reach them at all, they wouldn’t even talk to me,” Casanova said Friday.
With radio silence from BK Management and mounting late fees of the pet fines, the days began to march on toward Aug. 14 — the day of the Taylors’ eviction hearing.
Joseph said that up until Monday’s hearing, he was vomiting every day from anxiety, scared he’d be out on the street over pets he thought he was allowed to have.
When asked if they would get rid of their dogs to avoid eviction, the Taylors said there was no possibility.
“My dogs are my family,” Nancy said. “We’re not going to throw out family.”
Nancy said she suffers from severe depression. Every day, she takes 60 milligrams of medication to treat her symptoms. One of the only things that keeps her sane, she said, is her pets.
“Without them I’d probably never get out of bed in the morning,” she said.
But as the couple began to wrestle with the possibility that they’d lose their home, BK Management and Hayes remained unresponsive. The Taylors said they had no idea who they were supposed to contact anymore.
“We have nowhere to go, and they know that,” Joseph said the Friday before the eviction hearing. “I’ve been vomiting for days. I just don’t know what we’re going to do.”
Eviction looms
On the morning of the eviction hearing, the Taylors sat in the dead-silent courtroom, waiting for the judge to arrive. On their right sat Casanova and Blanco, showing support.
In a hushed tone, Casanova told Joseph what to expect. The judge would call the Taylors and the representatives of BK Management forward, hear both sides of the case, and make a decision.
“I’ve been throwing up all week,” Joseph whispered to her. “I’ve been worried.”
Joseph said he’d called “every lawyer in Lafayette” searching for help.
“They all do the landlord’s side but none of them support the tenants,” he said.
The representative from BK Management was Cayla White, the company’s director of leasing and compliance. She sat in a separate seating box, glancing at the Taylors occasionally.
Finally, the judge called the Taylors forward.
“We would like this case dismissed without prejudice,” the BK representatives said, before the Taylors had even crossed the room.
As they left the courtroom, Joseph shook his clenched hand in front of his face. Nancy was smiling with uncertainty.
“My thought now is that they’re going to do whatever they can to get us out of our home,” he said. “But I think they dismissed it because (Casanova) was there.”
Casanova hugged him, and then Nancy, urging them to continue paying their rent on time.
“I don’t know what to think,” Nancy said. “I’ve done so much work in that house.”
White said BK Management decided to dismiss the case after the management company looked through “old paperwork and leases” with the Taylors, confirming that the couple had been told they could have pets.
But Joseph believes BK dismissed the case after Casanova and Blanco became involved.
“This won’t stop, they’re just going to find something else next month,” he said. “They want us out of our house, and they’ll do anything to make it happen.”
The Taylors left the courthouse thinking they had won. They would get to stay in their home.
But Propes said Wednesday that wasn’t the case.
“We chose to drop the eviction, but we could’ve followed through. We had a signed lease saying they couldn’t have pets,” he said. “Instead, we’re not going to renew their lease.”
The Taylors’ lease with BK Management expires at the end of September. At that point, Propes said, the couple will be expected to leave the home they have lived in for 12 years.
“Evictions are expensive for us,” Propes said. “I don’t like evicting people. So this is easier.”
Joseph said Wednesday afternoon he and Nancy had "no idea" their lease wasn't being renewed.
"I kind of expected that, but they never told us nothing about it," he said, his voice choking slightly. "We have nowhere to go. I have no idea what we're going to do."
“I feel much better,” Nancy had said at her home Tuesday before the couple discovered they'd be forced to leave their home. She was standing in front of the garden she had spent years on. “It feels like it’ll be OK.”