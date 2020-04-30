State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box reported in the governor's daily press conference that Indiana saw 669 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the state's total up to 17,835. Forty-four additional deaths were also reported for a total of 1,007 in the state.
Over 100 deaths were "clinically diagnosed," meaning those individuals had symptoms, X-rays and cat scans that were consistent with COVID-19 and were documented as dying from the virus.
Box also reported the Indiana saw its first death of a person under the age of 19 this week, although 91% of Indiana deaths have been of people over the age of 60.
Box said that the "Optum Serve testing sites" are to go live Wednesday, and she expects the amount of tests done to drastically increase. The health department also wants to add 30 more optum sites in areas "with the greatest need" around the state.
Box spent a large portion of the press conference talking to a doctor who recently graduated medical school and would have been applying for residency if not for the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the doctor has been volunteering in an emergency room in Indianapolis, working with both COVID-19 patients and others to alleviate the pressure on the emergency department.
Fred Payne, commissioner of the department of workforce development, reported that unemployment claims have continued to go down since "peak week" back in March. About 57,400 claims have been made this week in Indiana.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb was not initially present at the press conference, as he is currently with Vice President Mike Pence touring the Kokomo General Motors plant, which is now producing ventilators. Box reported that the availability of ventilators in the state has increased slightly over the last 24 hours, sitting at just over 80%.
Holcomb joined the press conference virtually midway through. He said that the ventilators are currently being tested before they are shipped out to all parts of the country.