A parent at the West Lafayette Junior/Senior High School is currently being tested for coronavirus, superintendent Rocky Killion confirmed Thursday morning.
The parent's student is staying home until the school knows whether or not anyone in the family has contracted the virus, according to an email sent out to families earlier Thursday. The email says the student is not experiencing any symptoms.
The school's administration is doing a deep, thorough cleaning out of precaution, according to the email.
There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Indiana, though the Tippecanoe County Health Department is currently monitoring 60 recent travelers who met one of three criteria provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said county health officer Jeremy Adler.
Adler said testing for the virus currently takes between 24 and 36 hours. The health department released a public health warning Wednesday.
Killion did not provide any more information about the parent or when test results may be released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.