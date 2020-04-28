A Lafayette Police Department shooting review board determined Monday that an officer-involved shooting of a suspect on April 21 was within department policy.
Officers Khoury Elias and Israel Salazar are cleared for normal patrol duties, according to a news release Tuesday morning.
On April 21, officers were investigating a domestic disturbance in the 800 block of North 7th Street, where a female complainant told them her boyfriend, Trevor Bowie, 29, had left before officers arrived. Bowie was alleged to have stolen a handgun from the complainant when he left.
Officers were provided with a description of Bowie, of the 1700 block of Greenbush Street, and began checking the area for him, according to the release and charging documents filed Monday. Bowie was located nearby and a foot pursuit ensued.
During the chase, Bowie fell and pointed a handgun at officers in the parking lot of 629 N. 6th St., the county health department, police say. Elias and Salazar fired their handguns, striking Bowie.
His backpack contained a baggie of marijuana, ammunition and cash, court documents say.
Bowie has since been released from the hospital and is incarcerated at the Tippecanoe County Jail on $100,000 bond.
Bowie is charged with several felonies and misdemeanors, including possessing a firearm while being a serious violent felon, possession of marijuana, resisting law enforcement and disobeying a declaration of a disaster emergency.
He has several unrelated criminal charges pending against him in Lake and Howard counties, including theft, battery and domestic battery.