Judge Steven Meyer heard arguments Tuesday morning on whether providing a post office box address to a blog supporting an alleged victim counts as violating a gag order.
The alleged victim is Natalia Barnett, the young woman whose story made headlines last year when her adoptive parents were charged with several charges of neglect after leaving her in a Lafayette apartment several years ago when they moved to Canada. The case has raised questions about how old the disabled Natalia actually is.
The parents, Kristine and Michael Barnett, were not present at Tuesday's hearing and were represented by their lawyers.
Kristine Barnett's legal team called three witnesses to answer questions about the website "Justice for Natalia Grace." The blog includes over 200 pages of information on Natalia, her new guardians, Antwon and Cynthia Mans, and the Barnetts.
Lawyers Deidra Haynes and Mark Nicholson questioned Antwon and Cynthia Mans over their involvement with the blog. Mans told the court that though she had not read the full content of the blog, she knew "that they're people who cared for Natalia, and that's all I know."
Mans said she was contacted by the blog's administrator, Jennifer Wheeler, to supply the Manses' address so that Wheeler could send Natalia Barnett a care package. Cynthia Mans said they created a post office box and gave the address to Wheeler, not knowing that the address would later be posted on the blog itself. Later, through Facebook messages, the Manses discovered the address had been posted to the website, where others could access it to send Natalia gifts as well.
"She received a gift, yeah, a couple," Cynthia Mans said.
Natalia testified that she had never provided the makers of the blog with any information nor knew Wheeler.
"It was just some new clothes, a lantern," she said in reference to the contents of the care packages. "It was a couple other things ... a blanket."
Haynes asked Natalia if she had ever received gift cards that could be used at any store, which Natalia denied. The gift cards she received were for Steak & Shake and Taco Bell, she said.
Antwon Mans said he had never seen the blog nor remembered the name of who reached out for an address but was aware of the blog's existence. Nicholson asked how he had created a post office box and shared the address without remembering who asked for it.
"I'm barely on Facebook," Antwon said. "I didn't really know how (Wheeler) was going to use the information."
Haynes and Nicholson argued that by providing that address to people who supported Natalia, they were indirectly supporting or vouching for her and discrediting the Barnetts, which is a violation of the gag order.
"They are indirectly benefiting from this blog," Nicholson said. "We ask that the court hold Cynthia Mans in contempt."
The prosecutor argued that the Manses had done nothing of the sort and had just provided one piece of information.
"It's simply an address," Jackie Starbuck said. "None of them provided anything."
The judge ruled that though he found individuals who make blogs solely to discredit parties in ongoing legislation "distasteful," the defense team had not proven its case to the level necessary to hold Mans in contempt of court. Meyer instead amended the gag order to explicitly prohibit those in the case from providing information to any blog or website.
"It's close," Meyer said, "but it's not sufficient. We live in a world, unfortunately, of social media. ... I don't like it."