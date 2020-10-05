A Lafayette man has been charged five felonies after allegedly threatening his child's mother and others with a gun in late September.
Shavar Davis, 21, was arrested by Lafayette police around 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 30 on charges of residential entry after allegedly violating a 10-day no-contact order he had received two days earlier. The order was issued after he was arrested at the same residence on Sept. 28 on the same charge, according to a probable cause affidavit released by the county.
Davis allegedly forced his way into the apartment with a handgun and threatened to shoot its occupants, according to the affidavit, one of whom has "a child in common" with him. The victims said he eventually removed the magazine from the weapon, and officers responding to the incident found a handgun and magazine on the couch in the apartment.
Davis was aware of the no-contact order, according the affidavit, and admitted to forcing entry and pointing a weapon at the victims. He has been charged with two counts of intimidation, two counts of criminal confinement, one count of burglary, one count of carrying without a license and an enhanced charge of unlawful use of a firearm.
Confinement, intimidation and burglary are all felonies under Indiana state law, and unlicensed carry is a Class A misdemeanor. The charge enhancement appends "with a deadly weapon" to the felonies. The state requested a bond of $250,000 surety and $25,000 cash according to a statement from the county prosecutor's office.
Davis's bond is currently set at $5,000 according to the Tippecanoe County Jail website. He has a jury trial set for Feb. 9, 2021.