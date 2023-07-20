Purdue will be offering the 20-Meal Block Plan to off-campus students starting this fall.
This meal plan is available to commuters who have previously lived in university residences.
Students are allotted 20 meal swipes that can be used at residential dining locations, including five dining courts, four On-the-GO! Locations and four Quick Bite locations, according to the Purdue dining website.
Up to eight of the 20 meal swipes can be used at the retail locations across campus, such as the Chick-fil-A or Panera. The website does not elaborate why, and Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty referred reporters to the website when asked.
The 20-Meal Block Plan costs $240 and can be purchased at any point during the academic semester, the website reads. Swipes will be loaded onto PUIDs within two business days of purchasing the plan, and the daily limit is five meal swipes per day.
Students can use the 20 meals at any point during the semester and may repurchase the plan multiple times throughout the academic year.
The Exponent sent out an Instagram poll asking if students would use this plan. The majority said yes, citing the convenience.
“I love this!” wrote Alyssa Chaffee, a sophomore in the College of Liberal Arts. “Food is so expensive and for broke college kids, the difficulty to afford food can lead to eating disorders, sickness from not eating and only eating junk food.”
Ten responders said it would depend on if it was unreasonably priced or not.
“If it is subsidized for grad students that are barely able to afford groceries, yes,” Jorge Loria, a doctoral candidate in statistics, wrote.
Those who said no to using the meal plan said they didn’t like the dining court food enough to warrant buying a meal plan when they can make meals at home.
“I am gluten free and had a terrible time finding things to eat when I lived in the dorm,” Anna Hanuska said in a message to the Exponent. “The quality of dining hall food significantly decreased after fall 2021 (i.e., using lower quality ingredients at Windsor salad bar, discontinuing fresh baked gluten free desserts at Wiley).”
The junior in the College of Engineering said she had the eight-swipe meal plan and often had three or more swipes left at the end of the week.
“Not having to pay for a meal plan was one of the main reasons I chose to move off campus,” she said.
The meal plan is available for purchase beginning Aug. 1 on the Purdue housing portal under the “Meal Plan” tab.