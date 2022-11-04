A student of the Polytechnic Institute was arrested Thursday for allegedly becoming violent after an argument at the Drury Inn & Suites in Lafayette.
Jon Reeves, 23, was charged Friday after he allegedly put his boyfriend in a chokehold in the hotel.
Lafayette Police were dispatched to the hotel Thursday night to answer a complaint of an unwanted guest.
One officer said in a probable cause affidavit that he went to the hotel break room and spoke to an employee of the hotel that asked Reeves to leave the premises.
The employee, who identified himself as Reeves’ boyfriend, said that when he had asked Reeves to leave, Reeves put him in a chokehold and punched him multiple times.
The officer said he then went to Room 275, where the alleged fight occurred.
Another officer reportedly arrived on scene at this time. The officer said when they entered the room, Reeves locked himself in the bathroom.
The hotel manager allegedly told the officers that Reeves and the victim had an argument that escalated into a physical fight.
Reeves reportedly left the bathroom and complied with instructions as one of the officers placed him in handcuffs.
Reeves then told the officers that he and the victim had been in a relationship for about 10 days, according to the affidavit. He said that he tried to end the relationship Wednesday, and Sanders threatened to kick him out of the hotel.
Reeves said he tried again on Thursday to end the relationship, and the victim asked him to leave the premises. He said an argument ensued, and he “jumped” the victim.
Reeves reportedly admitted to putting the victim in a choke hold and “(taking) him to the ground.”
Police took Reeves to Tippecanoe County Jail and filed a 10 day no-contact order. He was later charged with battery, strangulation and criminal trespass.
The affidavit said the victim has injuries in his face and back of his head.
Reeves remains in jail on a $250 bond.