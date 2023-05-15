A Lafayette woman reportedly had scratches on her arm and neck when Lafayette police arrived to the Sagamore Winds apartment complex in response to a domestic disturbance call Friday night.
She had been in an argument with her boyfriend, Michael Eugene Davis, she told police. Davis, 37, pushed her into a door at the bottom of the stairs, and when her 4-year-old child tried to intervene by hitting Davis in the leg, Davis reportedly shoved the child into the stairs railing, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday.
Police reportedly found a large swelling on the child’s forehead, which “appeared consistent with blunt force trauma,” the affidavit said.
Afterward, the victim allegedly hit Davis and he shoved her against the door, grabbed her throat and squeezed until the victim could reportedly no longer breathe and thought she was going to lose consciousness.
Davis let the victim go after she started crying, the affidavit said.
Davis told police he did push the victim up against the door, but that it was only after she and her child hit him.
After Davis posted bond on Saturday, he signed a 10-day no contact order, the affidavit said. Officers went to the victim’s apartment to check if Davis was complying with the order, and they reportedly saw Davis through the window run upstairs.
Davis was arrested again for invasion of privacy. He has been charged with battery resulting in bodily injury to a person less than 14 years of age, strangulation, domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
As of Monday afternoon, he was no longer in the Tippecanoe County Jail, according to jail logs.