A Lafayette woman was charged with residential entry and intimidation with use of a deadly weapon after allegedly breaking into an apartment and threatening someone with a knife on Sunday.
Kaytora Erving, 29, reportedly entered the bedroom of a Lafayette woman while holding a knife and told the victim that she would kill her, according to a probable cause affidavit from the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor's Office.
The alleged incident occurred on Sunday around 8:30 a.m., according to the release, in the 500 block of Westchester Lane in Lafayette.
The victim reported sleeping in her bed when Erving allegedly walked in and woke her up. After reportedly threatening the woman, Erving then left the apartment.
An officer with the Lafayette Police Department later spoke with Erving, who said "she did not have a knife and would not need one to fight (the victim)," the affidavit states.
The officer also spoke with the father of Erving's children, who showed up at her apartment to collect the children they have together after Erving reportedly told him that she was going to be taken to jail, the release says.
Erving is being held on bond of $15,000 surety and $1,500 cash.