Perhaps burglary works up an appetite.
A Lafayette couple was arrested after allegedly burglarizing an apartment, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Thursday.
Michael Medrano II, 39, and Stacy Medrano, 40, reportedly broke into the victim’s apartment and stole a Roku TV, an Xbox console and three boxes of cereal around 7 p.m. Tuesday night. The affidavit didn't state what kind of cereal was stolen. The two were identified by the victim through a surveillance video which showed them entering the apartment and exiting 20 minutes later with the stolen items, the affidavit states.
Both Medranos were booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail, where they were charged with burglary, residential entry and two counts of theft.