About 4:41 a.m. Wednesday, West Lafayette police received reports of a pedestrian who was possibly running into traffic on Sagamore Parkway West just east of the interchange with Soldiers Home Road.
While officers were attempting to find the person, WLPD received a call that the subject had been struck by a passing vehicle, according to a news release Wednesday morning. Officers arrived at the crash scene and found the victim, a woman, who was dead.
The driver of the vehicle involved was uninjured and submitted to a voluntary blood draw as a matter of procedure related to the investigation, police said, but they are not suspected to have been under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol at the time.
Police are withholding the identity of the pedestrian pending notification of the next of kin. The circumstances leading to the crash remain under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident, especially those who may have been traveling in this area around the time of the crash, are asked to contact the West Lafayette Police Department at (765) 775-5200.