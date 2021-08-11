A 35-year-old West Lafayette man has been charged with several charges, including felony stalking, relating to terrorizing a woman living on Candlelight Plaza in West Lafayette.
A woman told Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department officers on June 20 that Marshall Clegg Land came to her residence earlier that night, banged on her door and smashed her vehicle windshield, according to court documents filed Wednesday. The woman said there is an active no contact order protecting her from Land but that Land has been sending her text messages and photographs in violation of the order. She gave officers surveillance video showing a male wearing a bulletproof vest striking the windshield of Auxier's vehicle, causing it to crack, and left in a white Chevy truck. Officers were unable to find Land at that time, according to the affidavit.
On July 12, the woman told police Land was continuing to contact her over the phone in violation of the no contact order and had recently entered her home without her permission. She said that on July 11, Land walked into her home while in possession of a handgun and she was in fear Land may hurt her or her children. Land eventually left the residence, she said, and the woman showed texts in which "Land threatened to go to (her) home and additional messages from Land threatening suicide."
About 3:30 a.m. July 18, the same woman told officers "she heard someone pounding on her front door and barricaded the door with furniture because she was in fear it was Marshall Land attempting to enter her home. She advised she heard knocking on her bedroom window and contacted a friend for help." The woman provided surveillance video "that showed a male with a firearm tucked into the waistband of his pants knock on the front door and then walk to the north side of the residence and knock on a window before leaving the area on foot shortly before 3 a.m."
Flower arrangements had been delivered to her on July 16 and 17 with personal messages Land sent, and the victim said a text he sent to her included a photo that showed her vehicle outside of a local restaurant.
Jail records show Land was arrested Tuesday in the parking lot of a business on Greenbush Street in Lafayette. After Land was taken into custody, according to a probable cause affidavit, he admitted he had a gun on him and a Lafayette police officer found a Taurus 9mm handgun in a holster on Land.
The officer retrieved the cigarette pack and found it contained a baggie of a substance that field-tested positive for heroin and weighed about 2.8 grams, and another baggie with a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine, weighing about 1.2 grams, according to the court document. He faces several charges in that new case, too, including dealing in methamphetamine and possessing a firearm as a serious violent felon.